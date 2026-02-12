Getty Images Sport
'He's like Ryanair' - Roy Keane delivers brutal assessment of Man Utd summer signing
Keane has a go
Keane has taken aim at Sesko after his outrageous finish. The striker came off the bench and got on the end of a fine Bryan Mbeumo cross, turning an effort into the top corner to keep Carrick's unbeaten run at five games. However, Keane believes - in typical style - that it is merely a reflection of the declining standards at Old Trafford, comparing them to Ryanair.
After the game, though, Carrick was very complimentary about Sesko.
He said: "It's an unbelievable finish from the angle to generate that, to get it on target, to finish it - it's some goal. He's capable of that, Ben. He's done it all the time. It's not that he's just suddenly burst on the scene. He's been doing it, he's proven that he can score goals as well. He's been doing it in training for us as well.
"It's not surprising, to be honest. I think it's what he does, it's what he's good at."
Keane's bold take
Keane said on Stick To Football: "It was a nice finish. Sorry, but isn't that what he is supposed to do? He's coming off the bench and they're chasing the game.
"Man United and their expectations, it's like Ryanair. If a flight is on time, everyone is cheering, laughing and joking. But usually you're going to be two hours late, and everyone thinks that's the norm!
"I flew with Ryanair on Sunday and it was two hours late. Nobody was even arguing because this is what we expect. You have low expectations...
"With Ryanair, you know when you land and they play the music because it was on time? That's Sesko and United, that's what you're supposed to do...
"You've got low expectations, he's a striker! I've seen the goal, it was a lovely finish with the timing. Everyone is getting carried away because it's an equaliser, [Ian] Wright used to do that every week...
"You're (Neville) a cheerleader for them, you and Jim Ratcliffe! A draw at West Ham and it's amazing? That's my point, there's no pressure on this United team."
Sesko's form
Sesko has scored six Premier League goals this season, and now has four goals in his last five outings for the club.
Carrick added: "The last one would have done him the world of good. Tonight, a little bit different with the emotion of the game, but certainly important and a big moment for him and us."
What comes next?
United face Everton away from home on Monday evening, before a clash with Crystal Palace. Carrick's side sit fourth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal. The club are also just one point ahead of Chelsea in fifth.
Michael Owen has told GOAL that United could well be challenging for the title consistently again within two years, saying: “Even though they are doing really well, it’s not just what can you add to this team to make it have a chance of winning something. We all know Casemiro is leaving. We all think they need players still. There is also the question mark about Bruno Fernandes and whether he will stay. It could be that this team, this summer, still has a fair bit of surgery on it. It’s hard to say.
“In its current guise, the current team and the way they are playing at the moment, they could end up being second or third in the league at the end of the season. If the league started tomorrow, you couldn’t rule them out of having a real fighting chance of challenging for the league - the way they are playing, the way Liverpool are playing, the way City are playing. In general, their seasons have been pretty poor and it’s going to be a low points total winning the league this season. You couldn’t rule it out the way they are playing at the moment.”
