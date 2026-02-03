‘He’s an important player that we wish could be fit’ - Could Christian Pulisic’s injuries at AC Milan impact the USMNT ahead of the World Cup?

Christian Pulisic will miss AC Milan’s clash with Bologna on Tuesday due to bursitis, manager Max Allegri confirmed.

In isolation, it’s a minor issue. In context, though, it’s another moment that nudges the focus back toward Pulisic’s fitness - a theme that has quietly shaped both his availability and his season in Milan.

Just months out from the World Cup, Pulisic continues to deal with nagging injuries. When healthy, Pulisic has been the best player in Serie A. Over the last month or so, he hasn't been that way when he has been on the field. His form has dipped, and based on his absence on Tuesday, it's because he's being bothered physically.

Pulisic knows his body better than anyone else and, at 27, he's surely learned how to manage it. It's why he opted to skip the Gold Cup last summer to rest, with that decision, while still controversial, looking a little bit more explainable by the day.

There will be no skipping this summer, though. There will be no big rest period before the World Cup kicks off. So, with that in mind, it's fair to wonder: will Pulisic be 100 percent fit by the time the tournament kicks off this summer and, if not, what will that look like for a USMNT group that needs him now more than ever?