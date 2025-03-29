'He's a special guy' - Jude Bellingham has 'big talent and a big heart' as Marco Reus reveals he was 'immediately' amazed by Real Madrid star at Borussia Dortmund
Marco Reus has hailed his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham and claimed he knew "immediately" that the star was "special."
- Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City
- Reus saw his talent straight away
- Now a superstar with both Real Madrid and England