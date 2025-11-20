'He has the problem, not me' - Gennaro Gattuso gives blunt response to Federico Chiesa's Italy future after Liverpool winger rejected international call-ups

Italy’s preparations for the 2026 World Cup play-offs have been marred by the ongoing saga surrounding Chiesa, who has rejected multiple call-ups this season. The Liverpool winger, who has contributed two goals and three assists for his club, has been in strong form yet continues to withdraw from national team duty.

Gattuso has attempted to integrate him into the squad since taking over this year, but Chiesa has now declined four or five times across various camps including Italy’s most recent qualifiers against Moldova and Norway. His last appearance for Italy came at Euro 2024, where the Azzurri were eliminated by Switzerland in the last 16, a defeat that triggered heavy criticism across the country.

With Italy now facing a difficult play-off route - Northern Ireland in the semi-final and potentially Wales or Bosnia-Herzegovina in the final, Chiesa’s absence is becoming a major storyline. That tension set the stage for Gattuso’s latest pointed remarks.