Getty Images Sport
'He has a grade two sprain' - AS Monaco manager issues crushing update on Paul Pogba's injury status as ex-Man Utd midfielder waits for debut
Pocognoli confirms 'grade two sprain'
Pogba's agonizing wait for his Monaco debut has been extended once again, with Pocognoli confirming the midfielder has suffered a "grade two" ankle sprain, according to reports from Get French Football News.
The former Manchester United and Juventus star picked up the injury during a training session on Thursday, just 24 hours before he was expected to finally be named in the matchday squad for Monaco's Ligue 1 clash against Paris FC. The setback is a crushing blow for the former Manchester United star, who has not played a competitive match in 26 months.
Speaking in a press conference attended by Get French Football News, the Monaco manager provided the first official details of the injury that has derailed Pogba's comeback. Pocognoli confirmed the midfielder was "in line to make his return" against Paris FC over the weekend before the incident in training.
"He has a grade two sprain," Pocognoli stated. "That is all that I can tell you for now. There will be another test next week. It is a medium sprain. I can’t give you the medical terms."
The injury is the latest in a series of minor issues that have plagued Pogba since he began a rigorous fitness programme at the club, including a minor knock that delayed a potential debut before the Angers match.
- Getty Images
Manager rules out specific return date
While confirming the nature of the sprain, Pocognoli remained cautious and refused to set a firm timetable for the World Cup winner's return, stating the club must await further evaluation.
"His availability could vary between a matter of a few days or one or two weeks," the manager explained. "We’ll be able to confirm that next week. We’ll see."
The ambiguity of the timeline is a significant frustration for both the player and the club. It was hypothesised last week that Pogba could return against Stade Rennais on 22nd November, while other reports suggested he might be fit in time for the match against Lens this coming Saturday. Both of those targets now appear to be in serious jeopardy.
This latest setback is particularly difficult given the context of Pogba's prolonged absence from professional football. His last competitive appearance came over two years ago for Juventus in September 2023.
Shortly after that match, he was handed a four-year doping suspension, which was later reduced to 18 months. Following the end of his ban, Pogba signed for Monaco as a free agent in June 2025, committing to a two-year deal in a move seen as a fresh start to reclaim his career.
The 32-year-old has spent the last three months on a meticulous, individual fitness programme designed to rebuild his physical strength and match sharpness after such a significant layoff. This ankle injury resets the clock on a return that has been anticipated since his emotional summer arrival, where he was seen breaking down in tears as he signed his contract.
'Patience, God's plan' - Pogba responds to setback
Pogba, who has been documenting his recovery and training on social media, posted a brief message to his followers following news of the injury. In a post on his Instagram account, the midfielder wrote: "Patience, God's plan arrives at the best moment."
The sentiment echoes the patience Monaco's staff have tried to maintain. The club has been determined not to rush him back prematurely and risk further setbacks, though this latest injury occurred in a controlled training environment.
Pogba's move to the Ligue 1 side was framed as a chance to "rediscover happiness through football" and, on a professional level, to eventually fight for a recall to Didier Deschamps’ France squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. For now, that ambition remains firmly on hold.
- AFP
What next for Pogba and Monaco?
With this new injury, Pogba has been definitively ruled out of Monaco's upcoming fixtures. He was already ineligible for the Champions League clash against Bodo/Glimt and will now also miss the league game against RC Lens this Saturday.
The most optimistic timeline for his debut now shifts to after the upcoming November international break. The club's home fixture against Stade Rennais on 22nd November, which was once an early target, now stands as the new best-case scenario for his long-awaited first appearance in Monaco colours.
In his continued absence, Pocognoli will rely on midfielders Mohamed Camara and Eliot Matazo to anchor the team as they look to maintain their early-season form without their marquee summer signing.
Advertisement