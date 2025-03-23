Mohau Nkota & Relebohile Mofokeng, Olando Pirates, November 2024Orlando Pirates
Michael Madyira

Have Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, Mbekezeli Mbokazi & Siyabonga Ndlozi made Orlando Pirates the FC Barcelona of South African football? Joseph Makhanya makes bold comparison

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesMC Alger vs Orlando PiratesMC AlgerCAF Champions LeagueR. MofokengM. NkotaM. MbokaziJ. Riveiro

The Buccaneers have been credited for producing top players who are being touted as the future of South African football.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pirates have been producing top-performing youngsters
  • The club's development structures have been hailed
  • Makhanya comments on their work
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match