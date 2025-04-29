Kyle Walker Lionel Messi NeymarGetty
Chris Burton

‘Got the hat-trick’ - AC Milan loanee Kyle Walker reveals favourite shirt swaps after facing legends such as Lionel Messi, Neymar & Kylian Mbappe

K. WalkerL. MessiNeymarK. MbappeManchester CityAC MilanParis Saint-GermainChampions LeagueSerie APremier League

Kyle Walker has revealed his favourite shirt swaps, with the AC Milan loanee boasting the “hat-trick” of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • England international has faced all-time greats
  • Picked up some iconic jerseys down the years
  • Makes a point of never requesting derby shirt
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱