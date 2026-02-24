Has Thalente Mbatha fallen out with Orlando Pirates a year after Monnapule Saleng's saga with the Soweto giants that ended with move to Mamelodi Sundowns?

In his interview with Gagasi FM, Mbatha's agent, Mike Makaab, refuted claims that there is a problem between the South Africa international and the club or the technical team.

"No, absolutely not. Thalente picked up a slight injury in the last game that he played, and unfortunately, that injury took a little bit more time to recover," he stated.

"Absolutely nothing else, nothing sinister has happened, off the field, between the player and the coach, the player and the club. If there was, I'd be in a position to tell you.

"But I can tell you absolutely nothing at all," he concluded.