Has Thalente Mbatha fallen out with Orlando Pirates a year after Monnapule Saleng's saga with the Soweto giants that ended with move to Mamelodi Sundowns?
The big miss
Orlando Pirates have played their last three matches without the 25-year-old midfielder Thalente Mbatha.
In those three outings, the Sea Robbers have suffered two defeats - one in the Premier Soccer League, where they fell 2-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns, and the Nedbank Cup Round of 16, where minnows Casric Stars eliminated them in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.
Favouritsm theory by some supporters
A section of Pirates faithful feel that just like Monnapule Saleng, who was thrown into the cold before being sent on loan to Orbit College and eventually leaving for Mamelodi Sundowns, something is wrong between Mbatha and either coach Abdeslam Ouaddou or the management.
They feel the tactician is also side lining Sipho Mbule and Evidence Makgopa, who is currently injured, in favour of other players.
The Mbatha isssue cleared by agent
In his interview with Gagasi FM, Mbatha's agent, Mike Makaab, refuted claims that there is a problem between the South Africa international and the club or the technical team.
"No, absolutely not. Thalente picked up a slight injury in the last game that he played, and unfortunately, that injury took a little bit more time to recover," he stated.
"Absolutely nothing else, nothing sinister has happened, off the field, between the player and the coach, the player and the club. If there was, I'd be in a position to tell you.
"But I can tell you absolutely nothing at all," he concluded.
Ouaddou's headache
Apart from the Mbatha issue, Ouaddou's attacking department has been blunt as players have been missing massive chances as seen in the losses against Sundowns and Casric Stars respectively.
With Makgopa out, Bucs have to find a way of ensuring Yanela Mbuthuma delivers on Saturday in the Soweto derby against traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby.