Has Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou beaten Mamelodi Sundowns to the PSL trophy already after recalling 'top player'? He is physical; he fights'

According to former Chippa United assistant coach Selaotse Mosala, Mariko has massive potential to hit greater heights.

"He is still young, and he is physically strong. I think in the future he will be a top, top player. He's not bad at all, hey," he said, as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

"He's physical; he fights. He can shoot from far; he is a six but more of an eight. He gets close [to the box] and likes shooting; he's one of those.

"Depending on the coach, he can play as a six and as an eight. He's got qualities of a six, but he can play as an eight sometimes, because he's got a good shooting range. Hey, the man can shoot the ball!" Mosala concluded.