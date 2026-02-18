Has Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou beaten Mamelodi Sundowns to the PSL trophy already after recalling 'top player'? He is physical; he fights'
Why Pirates let the player leave
At the beginning of the season, Abdoulaye Mariko was among the new players who were signed by the Orlando Pirates technical team.
However, the Malian was sent on loan to Chippa United, hoping to get enough playing time and get used to South African football.
Mariko's Chippa stats
Despite joining the Chilli Boys with the hope of getting game time regularly, the Malian's wish was not granted.
The versatile midfielder made just two competitive appearances for the Chilli Boys, who have been struggling for consistency.
Why is Mariko rated highly?
According to former Chippa United assistant coach Selaotse Mosala, Mariko has massive potential to hit greater heights.
"He is still young, and he is physically strong. I think in the future he will be a top, top player. He's not bad at all, hey," he said, as quoted by Soccer Laduma.
"He's physical; he fights. He can shoot from far; he is a six but more of an eight. He gets close [to the box] and likes shooting; he's one of those.
"Depending on the coach, he can play as a six and as an eight. He's got qualities of a six, but he can play as an eight sometimes, because he's got a good shooting range. Hey, the man can shoot the ball!" Mosala concluded.
Is this why Mariko has been recalled?
Pirates are currently thin in the defensive midfield role after the injury to Sihle Nduli, who is reported to be out for the remainder of the campaign.
Veteran Makhehlene Makhaula and Thalente Mbatha are the only ones who can effectively play in that position for the club.
The recall might be Abdeslam Ouaddou's plan to ensure he is well-covered in the position as he battles Sundowns for the PSL crown.