Has Monnapule Saleng's absence disadvantaged Orlando Pirates in the PSL title bid against Mamelodi Sundowns? Mokoena opens up

The Soweto giants have been chasing Masandawana in the league race but face a difficult task to dislodge the Brazilians.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Saleng is being excluded from Pirates' matchday squads

This comes as Bucs chase Downs in PSL title race

Mokoena has his say on the impact of Saleng's absence 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱