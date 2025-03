The saga between the Buccaneers winger and the club continues and the coach was forced to say something about the player.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has responded to the question of Monnapule Saleng's continued absence from matchday squads.

Saleng last featured for the Soweto giants in an official match in December 2024 but has fallen out with his bosses as he pushed for a move abroad.

GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying after Riveiro answered the Saleng question.