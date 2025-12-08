Has Lady Luck deserted Kaizer Chiefs or are they simply not good enough? Amakhosi’s struggles continue

It was the second successive goalless draw for Amakhosi after they also failed to produce enough penetration to see off relegation-threatened Chippa United in the previous match.

It has been a regular theme this season so far for Chiefs, unnecessarily dropping points against sides they are expected to swat aside with relative ease.

Despite a strong start to the season, which saw Amakhosi put their name in the conversation for the Premier Soccer League title, they have since fallen off.

Although their performances have generally been decent, the results simply haven’t matched them, and the coaching duo of Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze will be concerned.

Here, GOAL unpacks some of the reasons why the Glamour Boys are struggling to keep pace with the big boys at the summit of the table.

