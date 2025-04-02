Has Jose Riveiro made a decision on Miguel Timm's Orlando Pirates future? Ex-Buccaneers forward explains what is complicating the Bafana Bafana midfielder's situation
The 33-year-old star is in his third season with the Buccaneers but has been struggling for playing time.
- Timm appears not to be in Riveiro's plans
- He has been struggling for game time this season
- An ex-Pirates star feels it's the end of the road for Timm
