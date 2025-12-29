Has Hugo Broos ruled out talented Bafana Bafana duo from playing in AFCON? 'We don’t have to throw them for the lions'
Ruled out by circumstances
When Hugo Broos named his Africa Cup of Nations squad, he included two promising youngsters, Shandre Campbell and Tylon Smith, who are viewed as the future of the national team.
Taking them to Morocco was a sign that the experienced tactician sees them as critical assets for Bafana, and they are set to get a taste of the AFCON test.
Had Bafana collected a win or a point against Egypt, Campbell and Smith would have been considered for the game against Zimbabwe.
However, a defeat against the Pharaohs complicated South Africa's chances of progressing to the knockout stage. After the loss, the match against Zimbabwe became an important game, and that means only experienced players will be lined up to look for the vital wins required.
Knockout games are even trickier, and that indicates Campbell and Smith might not be deployed either. So that means their chances of playing in the competition are slim, as Broos has said they are good but not ready.
'They have to learn'
“In my language, they said you don’t have to throw someone in for the lions,” said Broos. We don’t have to throw them to the lions. That should not be good for the guys," Broos said.
"I think for those two guys, for Tylon and for Shandre, it’s already fantastic that they are with us. And also, in training, you see that they’re doing well, but there are some moments or some things in football that they still have to learn.
“It's a pity that if we had won on Friday against Egypt, we could have maybe given them time [against Zimbabwe]," he added.
Although the Belgian has pointed out why the talented duo might not feature for South Africa in Morocco, he has hinted that they could be part of the World Cup squad next year.
“But I think a little bit about what should happen if I put those guys in the team on Monday from the beginning, for example, or to change something," the former Cameroon head coach explained.
"They are not ready for that for the moment. They are good players, but they are not ready for that for the moment. But what they learn now during the weeks they are together with us will be good for Bafana Bafana for the next months, and maybe already for the World Cup; we will see.”
Motivation
While looking back at the previous games between Zimbabwe and South Africa, Broos has explained what is motivating his players to win.
"For sure, this is an important game for us; we can qualify for the next round. We are in a little bit of the same situation as two years ago. In the group stage in the Ivory Coast, we needed to avoid defeat.
"If we don’t lose the game, we are into the next round, and that’s the most important thing for us. Well, if there are changes, I will not tell you. I think you understand that," the Belgian continued.
"Okay, there was a game in October [goalless draw], but there was also a game before that, which we won 3-1. So every game is different. It’s not because we played 0-0 the last time that we are now starting to doubt ourselves.
"We are aware that we will play against a motivated side and that for Zimbabwe, we know, it’s always nice to take points off South Africa, so they try to do so, and they have a chance to be second," he stated.
"So the motivation for them will be very big as well. It will be a very tough game for us."
'Mission possible'
On the other hand, Zimbabwe head coach Marian Marinica has said they are psyched up and ready for the Bafana test.
"There are no negotiations; we must win that match. That's where our focus is now at," the Romanian said.
"Our mission is simple: we want to try and progress beyond group stages, and that is still possible."
The match will kick off at 18h00 SAT at the Marrakesh Stadium.