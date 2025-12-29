Has Hugo Broos ruled out talented Bafana Bafana duo from playing in AFCON? 'We don’t have to throw them for the lions'

When Hugo Broos named his Africa Cup of Nations squad, he included two promising youngsters, Shandre Campbell and Tylon Smith, who are viewed as the future of the national team.

Taking them to Morocco was a sign that the experienced tactician sees them as critical assets for Bafana, and they are set to get a taste of the AFCON test.

Had Bafana collected a win or a point against Egypt, Campbell and Smith would have been considered for the game against Zimbabwe.

However, a defeat against the Pharaohs complicated South Africa's chances of progressing to the knockout stage. After the loss, the match against Zimbabwe became an important game, and that means only experienced players will be lined up to look for the vital wins required.

Knockout games are even trickier, and that indicates Campbell and Smith might not be deployed either. So that means their chances of playing in the competition are slim, as Broos has said they are good but not ready.