Harvey Barnes set for talks with Scotland boss Steve Clarke over switching allegiance from England ahead of World Cup 2026

Responding to Barnes' desire to represent Scotland, national team manager Steve Clarke has claimed that he is ready to chat with the Magpies star and a call up to the team could then follow. Clarke told reporters: "That would be good timing. That would be the right timing. It didn’t happen with Che. He was welcomed into the group straightaway. Football players are quite selfish, they like to think that someone is going to help them be better and the team to be better. As long as they come and they are committed then I am pretty sure anyone who comes into this group of players will enjoy it. It is a really good, honest, hard-working group of players. Anyone who came in I think will struggle not to enjoy it. Let’s see what happens."

Clarke is happy to know that he would be able to name a 26-man squad at the World Cup next year, as he added: "(There are) loads of names, loads of club managers and agents putting their players forward. They have to be good. They have to be committed, they have to want to play for Scotland. It is 26 again. So, there are some spaces there, but not too many. We should be very grateful and loyal to the players that have got us there, I think that is very important. That is something we have built over the last six and a half years. We have built a trust with this group of players that we understand each other. If you want to get into this squad then you have to be good and committed and there will be some spaces."

