Harry Maguire retrial verdict: Man Utd star found guilty of non-serious assault & given suspended 15-month sentence for role in brawl in Greece

Maguire’s retrial in Greece went ahead on Wednesday at the fifth attempt, with the United and England defender still fighting allegations of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and attempted bribery following his arrest for his involvement in an alleged brawl on the island of Mykonos in August 2020.

The conviction was automatically quashed on appeal under Greek law and a retrial has been postponed four times.

As well as having the suspended sentence reduced in length and severity, Maguire no longer has to pay a fine.

GOAL understands that the player, who turns 33 on Thursday, has refused multiple opportunities to settle the case with a financial offer because he is determined to clear his name legally. He is going to appeal to the Supreme Court, which, if successful, would quash the judgement.

Maguire did not attend the hearing as he is preparing for United's Premier League match at Newcastle on Wednesday night.