Harry Maguire's mad Man Utd turnaround! Defender holds 'positive' new contract talks as he's hailed as 'perfect' by Ruben Amorim after shutting down Erling Haaland in derby victory
Harry Maguire has turned around his situation at Manchester United and has reportedly now held talks with the Red Devils over a contract extension.
- Maguire opens renewal talks with Man Utd
- Was likely to leave the club in the summer
- Ruben Amorim praises Maguire as 'perfect'