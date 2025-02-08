FBL-ENG-FA CUP-MAN UTD-LEICESTERAFP
Soham Mukherjee

'Nowhere near good enough' - Harry Maguire takes aim at Man Utd's 'slow' start to FA Cup clash against Leicester as defender nets last-gasp winner

H. MaguireManchester UnitedManchester United vs LeicesterLeicesterFA Cup

Harry Maguire admitted that Manchester United were "nowhere near good enough" and slammed their "slow" start against Leicester in the FA Cup.

  • United were trailing until the 68th minute
  • Zirkzee & Maguire sealed a 2-1 comeback win
  • Defender criticised his team's first-half performance
