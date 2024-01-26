Harry Kane's wife Kate Goodland reveals her pride after Bayern Munich striker releases 'it's ok to ask for help' Instagram video

Brendan Madden
Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2023-24Getty
Harry Kane

Harry Kane's wife Kate Goodland has revealed her pride as her husband announced his support for a mental health charity.

  • Kane announces support for Here4You charity
  • Wife Kate Goodland proud of husband's work
  • England captain a high-profile advocate for better mental health

