Harry Kane wanted by Saudi Pro League clubs after fresh release clause revelation at Bayern
Kane targeted by Saudi clubs
Kicker report that Kane has emerged as a target for Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad. The England captain has a contract until 2027 and a reported release clause set at a maximum of €70 million (£61m/$83m). This season, in all competitions, Kane has scored 45 goals in 40 games as well as nine assists. Bayern, though, want him to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena. Kane's release clause is said to expire at the end of February, and not January as previously believed, but he must inform Bayern that he wants to leave before the clause can be activated.
Premier League clubs are said to have made contact with Kane's representatives, although they are not named, while Saudi clubs are also monitoring developments. He is said to feel comfortable in Munich, having moved his family to Germany, but it is unclear if he would be willing to make a move to the Middle East.
Kane's England ambitions
Kane is unlikely to make any decision over his future ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with the ex-Spurs star insisting that the Three Lions are heading to north America with the ambition to win the whole thing.
He said: "I think it's as good as we've ever had, I think when you look at starting 11, you look at the players coming off the bench, we're going to go into the tournament as one of the favourites, we have to accept that, we've been like that now for the last few tournaments and that's part and parcel of it so we've been building, we've had a great year together with the new coach and now we look forward to obviously a big 2026."
His former Three Lions team-mate Conor Coady has also hailed the striker, insisting he is a pleasure to watch in full flight: "Harry Kane plays every minute of every game because he does the job. Playing for his country means a lot to him - it is a pleasure to watch him. I thought England were top draw tonight. The manage is in a fantastic place going into next year. It was hard at times, but the subs that came on were outstanding."
Could Kane return to the Premier League?
A question constantly asked of the former Spurs star is whether he will return to the Premier League in a bid to chase down Alan Shearer's all-time scoring record. Kane has 213 Premier League goals to his name and needs 48 more goals to surpass Shearer's tally of 260.
Tottenham are reported to have a buy-back clause in Kane's contract, and he addressed rumours of a return to England in 2025.
He said: "I’m not sure (if I’ll go back), I’m very happy here in Munich. It’s not something I'm thinking about. It’ll always be "we" (with Spurs) because I spent my whole life there. I’m a fan of them and will always watch them and see how they’re getting on. They will always be a part of my life for sure but as for now, I’m loving it here.
"It was great to see (them win a trophy this year). I’ve got a lot of friends there with the players and staff.
"We know how long we waited and how close we’d come in the past so it was big for everyone - the fans, the club and all involved to have that feeling and get that one over the line. That’s always important and hopefully they can push on and win more."
What comes next?
Bayern sit six points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga and face RB Leipzig in a DFB-Pokal quarter-final in midweek. They then play Werder Bremen on Valentine's Day as they return to league action.
