'You're not going to get your medal' - Harry Kane urged to return to Tottenham as ex-Premier League striker makes bold 'jealousy' claim after Bayern Munich suffer major Bundesliga blow

James Westwood
Chris Sutton believes Harry Kane will be "jealous" of Tottenham's resurgence this season, with Bayern struggling to defend their Bundesliga title.

  • Kane left Spurs in summer
  • 26 goals for Bayern already, but title bid faltering
  • Sutton suggests he should return to England

