Harry Kane's trophy curse is lifted! How Vincent Kompany defied the doubters and returned the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich

Many managers tried. All of them failed. Until Vincent Kompany. On Sunday, the Belgian achieved something that proved beyond the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Gareth Southgate - he won a trophy with Harry Kane in his team, with Bayern Munich reclaiming their Bundesliga title thanks to Bayer Leverkusen's draw at Freiburg which leaves the Bavarians eight points clear with just two games left to play.

Of course, Kane has never been cursed. He just had the misfortune to play for serial losers at club and international level, and join Bayern at a time of tremendous turmoil at the Allianz Arena. Indeed, there were serious doubts over whether they would reclaim their German crown from Leverkusen this season, given last summer's hunt for a worthy successor to Thomas Tuchel did not go according to plan at all, while Xabi Alonso's men were coming off the back of a undefeated double.

Kompany was by no means the club's first-choice to put Bayern back on their perch. His appointment puzzled a lot of people; Sean Dyche still can't get his head around it! But Kompany has silenced the critics with a commanding title triumph.

So, how did he do it? How did Kompany go from relegation with Burnley to Bundesliga glory with Bayern in less than a year? GOAL breaks it all down below...