Harry Kane x The Open! Bayern Munich star & golf fanatic links up with oldest major for limited-edition Reflo collection after investing in sustainable sportswear brand

Harry Kane has teamed up with Britain's major golf championship after featuring in a new film for Reflo's clothing capsule with The Open.

  • Kane is one of Reflo's major investors
  • Bayern star promotes new Open collection
  • Limited-edition capsule released to fans
