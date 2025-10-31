Getty Images Sport
Harry Kane to plant a forest?! Bayern Munich star's sportswear brand Reflo make incredible pledge for FA Cup clash between Jack Wilshere's Luton and Robbie Savage's Forest Green Rovers
Wilshere and Savage to lock horns in eye-catching FA Cup tie
All eyes will be on Kenilworth Road on Friday evening when Luton Town entertain Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup. The tie has captured the imagination as the club’s two famous managers prepare to do battle on the touchline.
Following his appointment earlier this month, former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will be hoping his Luton side can get the better of a Forest Green outfit who are led by former Leicester City and Birmingham City man Robbie Savage.
In his first full-time managerial role, Wilshere has led Luton to two wins in his first three games in charge, while Savage - who himself was only appointed in July - has steered Forest Green to fifth in the National League table.
Luton and Forest Green leading sustainability charge in football
However, the stakes have now risen after a fantastic initiative was launched ahead of the game. Reflo - a performance-wear brand who are on a mission to change sportswear - have pledged to plant a minimum of 1,000 trees following the match, plus a further 1,000 trees for every goal scored during regular time.
In what is being dubbed as ‘The Reflo Derby’, Luton and Forest Green - the apparel company’s two partner clubs - will take to the field in kits made from recycled materials. The fixture carries further significance for Forest Green, who are celebrating 10 years as a fully vegan club and the only team in world football to wear a Vegan Society-certified football kit, produced by Reflo.
Luton are also leading the charge for sustainability in football, having pledged to plant a tree for every goal scored while wearing their third kit. The Hatters are also aiming to make their new Power Court Stadium - which is currently under construction ahead of becoming their new home in 2028-29 - as environmentally-conscious as possible.
Forest Green and Reflo explain the initiative ahead of the game
Following Reflo’s pledge to plant a minimum of 1,000 trees following the eye-catching FA Cup tie, Dale Vince - Forest Green’s CEO - said: "As soon as we were drawn against Luton, we knew that this would be an extra special FA Cup game between the only two teams using Reflo playing kit.
"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do at FGR, showing how sports can and should become sustainable – including the world’s first certified vegan kit with Reflo. This fixture is the perfect celebration of our unique journey and planting thousands of trees as part of this game is something we are proud to be part of!"
And Rory MacFadyen, co-founder of Reflo, said: "This match is more than football - it’s a celebration of progress. To see both our partner clubs, Luton and Forest Green Rovers, go head-to-head on live television, both wearing Reflo, is incredibly special. We’re proud to mark it by planting 1,000 trees for every goal scored, creating a lasting impact that goes beyond the pitch. Football has a unique power to inspire change, and this is proof that sustainability and sport can thrive together."
What Kane said after becoming ambassador for Reflo in 2024
One man who will be keeping a close eye on proceedings at Kenilworth Road will be Bayern and England striker Kane, who became an investor and ambassador for Reflo in 2024.
After teaming up with the company, he said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the team here at Reflo. Their dedication to sustainability and performance in golf is inspiring, and perfectly aligns with everything that I believe in - both on and off the pitch.
"The right decisions when it comes to creating a sustainable legacy for my family are important, and having tried Reflo for over a year, I know how good they are, and I feel it is going to get bigger as we learn more about making performance-based apparel that is good for the environment.
"As a footballer, I understand the importance of pushing boundaries and setting new standards, and that’s exactly what Rory and the team have shown me. The vision for the brand is incredible, and I can’t wait to be a part of it."
Kane looking to continue rich vein of form against Leverkusen
Kane, meanwhile, will be looking to continue his remarkable goalscoring form when Bayern entertain Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The 32-year-old has scored 22 goals in just 14 games in all competitions for Vincent Kompany’s side, who have won all of their games in 2025-26. Bayern are currently top of the German league, five points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig.
