Harry Kane told he would become 'merciless' under Vincent Kompany as Bayern Munich striker reveals secrets of Belgian's management

Bayern hit five goals in their latest fixture, against RB Leipzig, and have recorded 25 across their last five games in all competitions. Kane remains a regular presence on the scoresheet, with Kompany saying of his fearsome No.9: “Harry's consistency is very impressive. You can tell he feels at ease in Munich, with his family and in this team. We have an absolute leader in Harry.”

Kompany has previously said of Kane, after seeing him better the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland to become the quickest player to reach 100 goals for a club across Europe’s top five divisions: “It was another great moment for Harry Kane. The way he achieved this record and still puts in so much work for the team, I think that’s the inner hunger and desire he has.”

Kane’s former Tottenham team-mate Fraizer Campbell told GOAL recently of why the 32-year-old could be considered the best frontman of his generation: “He’s right up there with the best of them. [Robert] Lewandowski is probably a similar kind of player to him. He’s just as good, if not better than him.

“It’s credit to him. He’s gone from being on the bench at Leicester in the Championship to being the world’s best No.9. His numbers and goals don’t lie, and you don’t do that by chance - it’s by working hard, dedication and continuing to do what you do best, hitting the back of the net week in, week out. He’s definitely one of the all-time greats, in my opinion.”