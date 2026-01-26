Getty
How Harry Kane can achieve GOAT status in 2026 as Bayern Munich & England striker told 'world is your oyster'
England's GOAT: How Kane can secure that title
Kane is already the all-time leading scorer for his country, with 78 goals being registered at international level. The expectation is, with 112 caps to his name, that he will go on to make more history when passing Peter Shilton’s 125-game appearance record.
Those exploits will be enough to earn him a standing among the immortals, but can Kane rise above the likes of Bobby Moore, David Beckham and Bobby Charlton to claim the No.1 spot? A fellow former Tottenham star believes that the modern-day icon can secure first place on that list.
Quizzed on whether World Cup success would make Kane the GOAT, Sheringham - speaking in association with Mr Q - told GOAL: “Yep, of course. He has got to hasn’t he? If he is the England captain with the most goals and wins something, you don’t get much better than that.”
- Getty
Transfer talk: Will Kane be on the move in 2026?
Kane has, at 32 years of age, some big decisions to make before leading England’s quest for global glory in North America this summer. It has been revealed that exit clauses in his contract at Bayern can be triggered in various transfer windows.
A return to the Premier League has been speculated on - where Alan Shearer’s all-time goals tally could still be chased down - but there have been suggestions that silverware now means more to the trophy-hungry frontman than entries in the history books.
Sheringham said of Kane’s immediate future, with a first major honour being captured last season when becoming a Bundesliga title winner: “You never know in football. Bayern Munich might want the best at the end of the season, after the World Cup. They might get a youngster in at a good price and nurture him, and where does Harry Kane go from there? You don’t know.
“You might see him back here. There is more chance of him coming back here than going to Saudi or something like that. He might like America as well, who knows. He’s been a top player and is playing at the top of his game still. The world is still his oyster.”
New challenges: Could Kane head to Spain & emulate Ronaldo?
Quizzed on whether he would like to see Kane take on an entirely new challenge, with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid said to sit among his many suitors, Sheringham added: “He’s 32. He’s had his injuries, ankle injuries over the last four or five years. He seems to have come through them now and looks like he is firing on all cylinders. He’s a fit boy.
“It all depends. [Robert] Lewandowski has gone there, to Barcelona, after Bayern Munich. He’s a goalscorer, a top goalscorer, so he could still go and do a job for a couple of years, no doubt.”
Asked if Kane could go much further that that, with the potential there for him to emulate the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by playing towards and into his 40s, Sheringham - who achieved that feat himself - said: “Maybe. If he wants to. The body takes a big toll once you start going past 33/34, especially when you are playing in the Premier League.
“I know the Bundesliga is not so strenuous, but you have still got to put yourself about out there and it does take its toll. We will have to see during the World Cup and after that how he is looking.”
- Getty
Kane's goal record at Bayern amid contract extension talk
Kane has plundered 34 goals through 30 appearances for Bayern this season, taking him to 119 efforts in total for the German giants from 126 games. Any club in world football would welcome such reliable output through their doors, but there have been reports to suggest that an extension to a contract that is due to expire in 2027 could be agreed at the Allianz Arena.
