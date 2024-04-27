400 Harry Kane goals! Bayern Munich striker hits THREE huge landmarks as his incredible season keeps getting better despite Bundesliga title agony
Harry Kane reached three significant career milestones in Bayern Munich's win over Frankfurt, including eclipsing the 400 goal mark for his career.
- Kane score his 400th goal for club and country
- Has now surpassed his highest-scoring season
- Bayern set to finish second in Bundesliga