Soham Mukherjee

Has Harry Kane been a 'failure' at Bayern? Ange Postecoglou gives strong take on England captain's first season in Germany and explains main reason he left Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou weighed in on Harry Kane's potential trophyless debut campaign at Bayern Munich and revealed the primary reason he left Tottenham.

  • Kane left Tottenham for Bayern last summer
  • Has been in prolific form but might end season without a trophy
  • Postceoglou not ready to label him as a 'failure' in Germany

