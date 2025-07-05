This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Harry Kane costs Bayern Munich in PSG lossGetty Images/GOAL
Richie Mills

Harry Kane, that's awful! England captain's error costs Bayern as Desire Doue & Ousmane Dembele send NINE-MAN PSG into Club World Cup semi-finals in feisty clash that sees Jamal Musiala suffer sickening injury

H. KaneO. DembeleParis Saint-Germain vs Bayern MunichParis Saint-GermainBayern MunichFIFA Club World CupD. Doue

Harry Kane's error paved the way to Bayern Munich's Club World Cup loss to nine-man Paris Saint-Germain, as Jamal Musiala suffered a horror injury.

  • PSG beat Bayern Munich 2-0
  • Kane error leads to Doue goal, Dembele also scores
  • French side have two sent off
