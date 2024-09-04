Harry Kane and Erling Haaland told what they must do to break all-time Premier League goal record by current holder Alan Shearer - as Newcastle hero predicts how long it'll take Man City superstar
Alan Shearer says either Harry Kane or Erling Haaland could break his Premier League goals record in the future.
- Shearer believes goal record can be broken
- Kane was on course before leaving Tottenham
- Says Haaland could reach it if he stays at Man City