Harry Amass: Man Utd teenager out to solve Erik ten Hag's latest defensive injury crisis

The 17-year-old was the silver lining of a difficult pre-season for the Red Devils and can alleviate the team's problem position

Manchester United's last campaign could be defined by two themes, one of them good, one of them bad. An injury crisis derailed Erik ten Hag's side from the start and would haunt the squad right until the end, leaving them with more stricken players than any other Premier League team and forcing the coach to improvise each week with the few players he had at his disposal.

The plus side was the emergence of young players. Alejandro Garnacho kicked on from his breakthrough campaign and became the team's most consistent attacker, while Kobbie Mainoo breathed new life into the midfield. Amad Diallo had a thrilling end to the season, while Ethan Wheatley then became the club's 250th academy graduate to make his debut.

The pattern looks set to repeat itself this season. United have already lost Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro to lengthy lay-offs and four defenders are doubts for Saturday's Community Shield clash with Manchester City. And another teenager is ready to fill the void and stake his claim for a place in the first team. Step forward Harry Amass.

The left-back has made huge progress since signing from Watford last year and was the breakout star of United's otherwise disappointing pre-season tour of the United States. Amass' consistent run in the team even took him by surprise, but the 17-year-old showed he was more than ready to answer the call...