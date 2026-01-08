Hansi Flick in the dark on Robert Lewandowski future amid transfer talk as Barcelona veteran is left on the bench in Athletic Club humiliation

The celebrations following Barcelona’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Athletic Club in Jeddah have been accompanied by fresh questions regarding the hierarchy of the squad. While the Catalan giants produced a devastating attacking performance to book their place in Sunday’s final, they did so without their most recognisable goalscorer in the starting line-up.

Lewandowski, who has been the focal point of the Blaugrana attack since his arrival, was restricted to a watching brief for the majority of the encounter. Flick opted to rotate his side, a decision that was vindicated by the result but one that has inevitably fuelled speculation about the 37-year-old’s standing at the Camp Nou.

When pressed on whether Lewandowski would still be leading the line for the club next season, Flick offered a candid but non-committal response that hinted at potential changes in the summer.

“If you ask about next season, I don’t know. I’m happy with Lewandowski and his work. He’s at a good level,” Flick told reporters during his post-match press conference.