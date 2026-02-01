'This is the bad thing!' - Hansi Flick criticises Barcelona players for only scoring three goals from over six xG in win at Elche

While Barcelona's dominance in the game was eventually reflected in the final scoreline, Flick admitted he was disappointed that his side couldn't put the game to bed earlier than they did in the end.

After the game, the German was asked if he was annoyed by his side's wasteful finishing: "Difficult question. It was important that we get three points today. We played a fantastic game except in the last metres of the pitch.

"The good thing is we were switched on from the very beginning of the match, and we created a lot of chances. But we missed them; this is the bad thing."

