GOAL's Hall of Fame: Roberto Carlos - the greatest full-back in history

Acute nostalgia? Annoying rhetoric? Call it what you want but every great champion or legend of the past has had their so-called heir in the years that have followed, at least in terms of characteristics.

We've witnessed a flood of the 'new this' or 'new that'. Those sorts of comparisons can occasionally ring true, although more often than not they're way off the mark. Indeed, for certain players the comparisons simply don't exist and, with that in mind, have you ever heard of the 'new Roberto Carlos'? It's unlikely, and that's because there's never been a player who even came close to replicating the brilliant Brazilian. And in truth, there never will be.

Roberto Carlos is unique, a player who has no equal and whose talent cannot be replicated. When people say 'one is born every 100 years', with Roberto Carlos that feels like an understatement. Not only in terms of his technical ability but also his physique. Standing at 168 centimeters tall and weighing 70 kilos, Roberto Carlos was a compact pocket rocket with almost supernatural explosive power. Possessing incredible strength - his quadriceps measured 66 and 68 centimeters - Roberto Carlos could also run 100 meters in less than 11 seconds. Rapid.

A gift from Mother Nature, remember that, back then, there wasn't comparable equipment, and even the biggest clubs in world football didn't have multiple dedicated fitness coaches or the state-of-the-art facilities that we see today. And yet here we had a player who was able to endure 70 matches a season without injury or complaint. Incredible.