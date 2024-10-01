'I don't think anything is impossible' - Graham Potter discusses Man Utd & England job links as ex-Chelsea boss insists he's 'open to anything'
Graham Potter has been linked with taking over at Manchester United and England, and the former Chelsea boss has now responded to those rumours.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Potter responds to Man Utd links
- Also addresses England speculation
- Ready for any challenge that comes his way
🟢📱