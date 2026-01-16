+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSL Championship 2025 Presented by Google PixelGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

Gotham FC's Rose Lavelle named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year after championship season

Rose Lavelle has been voted the 2025 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, earning the honor for the first time in her decorated international career. The award caps a standout year in which the longtime U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder played a central role for both club and country. Lavelle overcame a delayed start to the season following ankle surgery.

  • United States v Italy - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    First-time award winner

    Entering her 10th year with the USWNT, Lavelle overcame a delayed start to the season following ankle surgery to reestablish herself as one of the most influential players in the world. She returned to international action in late June, immediately making an impact by scoring and assisting in her first match back against Ireland. In total, she appeared in six matches for the national team in 2025, contributing to the scoresheet in every game she started.

    • Advertisement
  • NJ/NY Gotham FC NWSL 2025 Champions ParadeGetty Images Sport

    Gotham FC championship hero

    At the club level, Lavelle’s influence proved decisive for Gotham FC. After finding her rhythm late in the regular season, she helped Gotham secure the final playoff spot before delivering when it mattered most. Lavelle scored the lone goal in the 2025 NWSL Championship, a 1-0 victory over the Washington Spirit, earning Championship MVP honors and delivering Gotham its second league title.

  • Washington Spirit v NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSL Championship 2025 Presented by Google PixelGetty Images Sport

    USWNT historic milestones

    Her title-winning strike added another milestone to an already historic resume. Lavelle is now the only player to have scored in two NWSL Championship finals and a FIFA Women’s World Cup Final, having famously netted in the 2019 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • NJ/NY Gotham FC NWSL 2025 Champions ParadeGetty Images Sport

    Her name in gold letters

    Lavelle received 29.2 percent of the weighted vote, finishing ahead of Sam Coffey and Catarina Macario. With the honor, she becomes the 22nd different player to win U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, an award first introduced in 1985.

0