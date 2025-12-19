GONE! Steve Barker dumps struggling Stellenbosch for ex-Orlando Pirates coach's former club!

During his playing days, as a midfielder, Barker was shaped at Ramblers FC, Potchefstroom Celtic, and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) FC, respectively.

He later joined Wits University, where he played from 1990 to 1998, before the now-defunct SuperSport United came calling from 1999 to 2000.

Barker came in as a coach for the University of Pretoria FC, commonly referred to as AmaTuks, from 2008 to 2014 before switching to AmaZulu, where he headed the team until 2016.

The tactician's next stop was at Stellies, where he had been the main man from 2017 to 2025, before Wekundu wa Msimbazi gave him a new challenge.

As a coach, Barker won one major trophy, the Carling Knockout Cup in 2023, when they beat TS Galaxy in the shootout after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

In the last two seasons, he reached the final of the MTN8 but fell to Orlando Pirates on both occasions.

Barker also managed to help Stellenbosh reach the semi-final of the CAF Confederation Cup in the 2024/25 edition but fell, coincidentally, to Simba SC.