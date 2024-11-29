Brandon Truter, Richards BayBackpage
Michael Madyira

GONE! Coach Brandon Truter fired by Richards Bay after Premier Soccer League defeat to 10-man Kaizer Chiefs

The former Sekhukhune United mentor has been relieved of his duties after guiding the Natal Rich Boys to a seven-match winless streak.

  • Richards Bay lost to Chiefs on Wednesday
  • Natal Rich Boys are winless in seven PSL games
  • Coach Truter has now been fired
