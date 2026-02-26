Chad Johnson, Raheem Taylor-Parkes to launch GOAL’s ‘The Late Run with Ochocinco’ on Feb. 26

Johnson's love for soccer began as a child in Miami. All it took was one watch of Diego Maradona at his best to hook the future football star, and from there, he's had an incredible soccer journey as both a fan and, ultimately, as a player.

The former NFL wide receiver is one of the most popular American football has ever seen, having carved out a legendary career primarily as a Cincinnati Bengal and starring for the NFL for 11 seasons. However, he never strayed too far from soccer. In 2011, during the NFL lockout, he had a four-day trial for Sporting Kansas City and, in 2018 and 2019, he played in the NPSL for hometown club Boca Raton FC. He has since served as an analyst for Fox at the 2022 World Cup while also playing in The Soccer Tournament, where he will appear again this summer with Villarreal.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, Johnson believes U.S. soccer is entering a defining moment.

“Soccer was my first love," Johnson says. "During the NFL offseasons, I would go across the pond to watch guys like [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi play. What we’re seeing in the U.S now is a perfect storm that will help solidify soccer fandom in America. I played in Super Bowl XLVI, but what’s coming in June and July will be like 100 Super Bowls, and it’s going to take this fandom even further.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what fans think of the show and sharing my love for the game and that of our guests, and being able to do that with a partner like GOAL.”