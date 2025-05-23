'We have given him permission' - In-demand Liam Delap allowed to seek new club this summer as Chelsea and Man Utd consider £30m swoop after Ipswich relegation
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has confirmed the club have given striker Liam Delap permission to hold talks with other clubs over a summer transfer.
- Delap in demand amid Ipswich relegation
- Given green light to hold talks with other teams
- Man Utd & Chelsea eager to sign striker