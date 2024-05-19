Gio Reyna snubbed for final time to cap nightmare Nottingham Forest loan spell as USMNT star is reduced to cheerleader role during victory at Burnley that seals Premier League survival for Nuno Espirito Santo's side
Gio Reyna's Nottingham Forest loan ended with another forgettable afternoon as the American was stuck on the bench for a 2-1 win over Burnley.
- Reyna stuck on bench yet again
- Dismal loan spell comes to end
- Forest win 2-1 behind Wood brace