USMNT
Ryan Tolmich

‘Guys are desperate to be a part of the group’ - Gio Reyna and Ricardo Pepi return as World Cup urgency rises: Five keys to the USMNT’s match against Paraguay

Even with a shorthanded squad, the urgency in the U.S. camp hasn’t dipped as players fight for places on next year’s World Cup roster.

CHESTER, Pa. - Sometimes, putting a timeline on something changes everything. It sharpens the urgency, adds finality, and makes the moment feel real. That’s exactly what Mauricio Pochettino and his staff did with the U.S. men’s national team this week.

Ten training sessions. That’s all that remains between the USMNT and a finalized World Cup roster. The number of days left with the coaching staff can now be counted on two hands. It’s jarring - and motivating. Because it means the World Cup is almost here.

"It's not desperation; it's an intense focus," veteran defender Tim Ream said at a USMNT availability. "There's a little more bite in the training. There's intensity. There's more aggressiveness. Guys are doing everything they possibly can to be part of the team, and I think, as we've gotten closer and closer, you see that more and more. That's a good thing. Guys are desperate to be a part of this group and be a part of the team and be a part of a World Cup."

The next step on the road to that World Cup is Paraguay, who will face the USMNT on Saturday at Subaru Park, home of the Philadelphia Union. It's a tough test, one the U.S. will head into shorthanded. Christian Pulisic is out. So, too, are Chris Richards and Tyler Adams. Tim Weah, Antonee Robinson, and Weston McKennie aren't here. All of those named could be starters next summer.

For those tasked with playing in these games, though, it's an opportunity. With time running out, the urgency is turned up and, with every day and every game, the World Cup gets a little bit closer.

GOAL takes a look at five keys to the next test against Paraguay.

  Who is the No. 9 (or No. 9s)?

    Who is the No. 9 (or No. 9s)?

    The strikers are all here! Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright - all in camp and, better yet, in form! There are plenty of goals in this trio, but there are still some questions about who is the one that gets the opportunity to score them on Saturday.

    Last camp, Balogun and Wright showcased why they belong. The former scored in the draw with Ecuador, netting his second in as many starts after previously scoring against Japan. Wright then came into the team against Australia and scored a brace, making his own case for minutes. As for Pepi, this is his first camp this year after a long-term injury absence, and it comes amid a strong run with PSV that has seen him net several crucial goals off the bench.

    "It's been a difficult time, of course, the past couple of months," Pepi said. "A lot of inconsistency in the way I've been feeling, in the way that I've been playing, and I would say,  it wasn't until the last couple of weeks when I noticed in training that I started to feel myself. Just the way I move, the way I hit the ball, the way I strike - I think it's been recently where I've started to feel like I'm at a good place with my body and healthy again."

    Traditionally, teams nowadays play with one striker, which means Pochettino will need to pick one of three very good options. Perhaps he doesn't, though. Could he maybe choose two of those three? Given the absences in midfield, could he test out a strike partnership? It certainly wouldn't be the preferred system next summer, but it would be a good club to have in the bag for emergencies, and this is a good opportunity to give that a try.

    "I don't think it would be a big adjustment," Balogun said of a potential switch. "I've done it at the club level. It would definitely be something different because [Pepi] is a different profile of striker, and I haven't really played with him as a two [man partnership], but we're good players and we're going to be able to figure it out. If that's what the coach thinks we need at some point, then I'm sure neither of us has a problem playing as a two."

    Maybe Pochettino has no interest. Maybe the key is to develop the system as established these last few months, but if Pochettino wants to, there are plenty of reasons to try something a little different, given the wealth of talent at the No. 9 spot.

    
  Choosing the center backs

    Choosing the center backs

    Chris Richards isn't here, and with his absence, the U.S. is missing the one locked-in center back in the player pool. This is an opportunity, then, for everyone else fighting for spots to show what they can do without Richards as they battle to play with him.

    Tim Ream has generally shown that, as he continues to fight father time, for a crack at another World Cup. Miles Robinson and Mark McKenzie have been in the mix, too, as they push to be involved in that three-man backline. And returning to the fold now is Auston Trusty, who has a bigger role at Celtic and is now looking to turn that into a more opportunities with the USMNT.

    There's a wild card in there, too. Joe Scally is someone who has played as a right-sided centerback in a back three. With his return to the national team, could he be in the mix?

    "The change from a four to a five, of course, helps me because I can play as a wingback or a centerback," Scally said. "I think both are good options for me. We spoke a little about both positions. [Pochettino] knows my capability left, right, center, or wingback, so, yeah, it's a good opportunity."

    There are still spots up for grabs in this position, and this camp is full of players fighting for them. Pochettino's choices in these games will give some insight into which players he thinks are leading that fight as of this final camp of 2025.

  The Union connection

    The Union connection

    “There’s no place like home.”

    That’s what Dorothy said in The Wizard of Oz, anyway - and it fits this weekend for four USMNT players who know Subaru Park better than anyone. The Philadelphia Union alums all return with something to prove.

    “It’s a special place,” McKenzie said. “It’s dear to my heart, but there’s also this grit that comes with playing in a city like this. There’s a sense of fight, a chip on your shoulder, and I think that reflects the qualities we want to show with the national team. The two go hand in hand.”

    For McKenzie and Trusty, the stakes are clear. Brenden Aaronson, despite his resurgence at Leeds, is still fighting for his World Cup spot. And goalkeeper Matt Freese may be the No. 1 right now, but his margin for error is slim - one bad moment can change everything. He’s under pressure, too.

    These days look nothing like the ones when that quartet first played together. Back then, they were battling for minutes with the Union. Now they’re doing it with the national team, with a World Cup looming. None of them forget that journey.

    “I think you see where everyone’s grown,” McKenzie said. “We were 16-year-olds playing here with Bethlehem Steel, training against grown men and going, ‘Oh my gosh.’ Fast forward 10 years, and here we are. It’s hard work and sacrifice, and all of that was instilled in us on these same fields and in these same offices.

    “When you get on the pitch, you remember those moments - being teenagers out here, building habits and routines together. The chemistry comes back quickly. It just clicks.”

  Finding the midfield

    Finding the midfield

    The USMNT’s bulldog in Tyler Adams is out, and without him, the Americans lose their ultimate safety blanket. So who takes charge in his absence, and who shows why they deserve to play next to him next summer?

    Tanner Tessmann seems to be in pole position after a strong October camp. The Lyon midfielder provides the right combination of size, athleticism, bite, and on-ball ability to complement Adams, who we all know will be something of a roamer. The question is if the Bournemouth star would be better served with someone next to him sitting deep, someone like Aidan Morris, perhaps. He, too, is in camp and looking to build off October.

    The Seattle Sounders' Cristian Roldan, meanwhile, is an obvious veteran inclusion, one that has shown the ability to help the team in a variety of ways. Sebastian Berhalter, meanwhile, brings mentality and some good form with the Vancouver Whitecaps as he continues to grow as a national team player. Finally, there's Timmy Tillman, who will look to make his own late push into the picture after starring with LAFC.

    Much like the center backs, the central midfielders will be looking to prove that they can play with or without the one penciled-in star, and, with time running out pre-World Cup, this is one hell of an opportunity to do so against some World Cup-quality teams.

  All eyes on Reyna

    All eyes on Reyna

    You didn't think we'd get through this without mentioning him, did you? Yes, all eyes are on Reyna, as they so often are, as he, too, fights for his World Cup future.

    His fight is, admittedly, a difficult one. His call-up was something of an exception to Pochettino's norm, which has seen him stress the importance of players playing on the club level. Reyna hasn't done much of that for years now, but Pochettino kept going back to one word to explain why Reyna was in camp: "special." Reyna's a unique talent, the coach said. That's why it's worth, at the very least, giving him one more look.

    It's up to Reyna to make the most of that look and, according to his teammates, the urgency is already there.

    "He's not really let the challenges overseas seep into this camp, which is great to see," Ream said. "I've had a few conversations with him, nothing crazy, but he's speaking up a lot more in training in terms of, 'Okay, I see this, what are you seeing?' He's getting really involved in the understanding of the movements and what we're doing in the build-up and the defensive shape. I feel like he's more tuned and more focused on the field than I've seen in the past, which is a great thing. I think his focus is so much greater now."

    The key will now be to translate that focus to the game and, ultimately, to the performance. That's the way to impress this coaching staff, which is Reyna's big goal now that he's back on the team.