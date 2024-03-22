USMNT star Gio Reyna speaks on Gregg Berhalter World Cup controversy: We are so far past it

Getty ImagesRyan TolmichUSMNT star Gio Reyna speaks on Gregg Berhalter World Cup controversy: We are so far past itUSAGiovanni ReynaGregg BerhalterUSA vs JamaicaJamaicaCONCACAF Nations LeagueGio Reyna addressed the infamous 2022 World Cup controversy, saying that he and Gregg Berhalter have totally moved on.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowReyna speaks on Berhalter dramaSays team has moved onMidfielder provided two assists against Jamaica