Gio Reyna, Folarin Balogun and the USMNT stars with the most at stake in the CONCACAF Nations League finals ahead of Copa America

It's a huge international break for the U.S., who are competing for a third consecutive trophy in this competition while having one eye on the summer

It's a big year for the U.S. men's national team. All eyes are on the Copa America, the biggest tournament the team will play in on the road to the 2026 World Cup. It's the ultimate test as we reach this halfway point of the World Cup cycle, a chance for the USMNT starlets to go toe-to-toe with some of the best in the world.

Before that, though, the U.S. has something of a tune-up: the CONCACAF Nations League. Just two games stand between them and a third consecutive trophy to open this tournament's history. Continuing to top the region remains a key benchmark for the U.S. both now and in the future.

That's the macro, but there's plenty of micro to be interested in over the next few days as well. Copa America roster spots are on the line, and there are plenty of players with points to prove on the road to this summer's tournament. Some will be playing for starting roles, while others will be playing for spots in the squad but, overall, there are several players with much at stake, starting with Thursday's semifinal against Jamaica.

With that said, GOAL look at which USMNT players will be under the most pressure to perform in the CONCACAF Nations League...