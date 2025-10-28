‘Not just going to sort of sit here and take all the blame’ - Gio Reyna opens up on 2022 World Cup USMNT fallout with Gregg Berhalter and looks ahead to 2026

Reyna spoke in depth about the events that unfolded during the 2022 World Cup, acknowledging that frustration over his limited role under then-manager Gregg Berhalter ultimately sparked the tension between them.

“At the end of the day, I was just upset that, you know, I wasn’t really playing,” Reyna said to the Associated Press. “I was playing at Dortmund. I thought that I wanted to play at the World Cup, and ultimately, in the end, I didn’t do that, and that’s really what it stemmed from.”

“I guess the frustration and the disappointment was just wanting to play and help my country. It’s so far removed now and so far in the past, I don’t even really want to talk about it anymore.”

Reyna admitted he would approach things differently if given another chance, but maintained that the situation was not solely his or his family’s fault.

“Maybe in certain ways, but I’m not just going to sort of sit here and take all the blame for something that was made out to be completely my fault, which I believe it wasn’t, and also my family’s, too,” he said.