Gianni Infantino reveals Coldplay will help FIFA decide which artists will perform at 2026 World Cup final halftime show in New Jersey as soccer's biggest event copies NFL Super Bowl model

Gianni Infantino has roped in Coldplay to help FIFA decide on the artists who will perform at the 2026 World Cup final halftime show.

  • FIFA to follow the Super Bowl model
  • Will introduce a halftime show during the WC final
  • Coldplay helping to finalise the artist list
