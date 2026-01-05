'Get him up front' - Ivan Toney & Chloe Kelly react to Declan Rice’s goal-scoring heroics as title-chasing Arsenal star earns 'too good' billing from Lionesses icon

Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening to celebrate the comeback, Rice posted an image from the match, captioned with a simple message of dedication to the travelling supporters. The post quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of likes, but it was the comments from his fellow professionals that caught the eye.

Toney, the England striker never afraid to speak his mind, was among the first to react. Toney, who knows a thing or two about finding the back of the net, appeared genuinely taken aback by the composure Rice showed for his second goal - a swept finish into the bottom corner that a seasoned number nine would have been proud of.

"Get him up front," Toney commented, adding two heart-eye emojis to emphasise his point.

The comment, while tongue-in-cheek, reflects the growing sentiment that Rice has evolved far beyond the defensive destroyer role he made his name in. With four goals to his name this season already, he is posting numbers that rival many forwards, leading Toney to playfully suggest that Arteta might be wasting him in the engine room.

