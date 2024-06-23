Germany player ratings vs Switzerland: Niclas Fullkrug to the rescue! Super-sub salvages top spot for Euro 2024 hosts after Ilkay Gundogan and Jonathan Tah toil

Julian Nagelsmann's side were not at their best in Frankfurt, but got the result they needed to ensure they finished atop Group A

Germany secured top spot in Group A at Euro 2024, but they were made to work hard for it by Switzerland as Niclas Fullkrug's stoppage-time equaliser secured a 1-1 draw for the hosts in Frankfurt.

Julian Nagelsmann's side thought they had taken the lead in the 16th minute when Robert Andrich's long-range effort skipped past Yann Sommer, but a VAR check led to it being disallowed for a Jamal Musiala foul in the build-up.

Switzerland took full advantage, too, as they went up the other end and opened the scoring as Dan Ndoye got across his marker to volley in a cross from close-range. The Bologna forward almost made it 2-0 soon after, too, as Germany struggled to deal with pace and movement of the Swiss frontline.

The hosts began to create more chances after half-time, but Sommer denied Musiala before Ilkay Gundogan put the rebound wide, while Kai Havertz put two headers off target. At the other end, Ruben Vargas had a goal disallowed for offside before Manuel Neuer denied Granit Xhaka from distance.

In the end, Fullkrug had the final say, as he got on the end of fellow substitute David Raum's searching cross and headed home his second goal of the tournament, which in turn condemned Switzerland to second place in the group.

GOAL rates Germany's players from Deutsche Bank Stadium...