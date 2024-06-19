Germany player ratings vs Hungary: Jamal Musiala mesmerises again & Ilkay Gundogan shows his class - but Euro 2024 hosts make heavy weather of last-16 qualification

Musiala scored his second goal of Euro 2024 and Gundogan dominated as Germany secured safe passage into the knockout rounds.

Julian Nagelsmann's Germany knew that a win would send them into the knockout rounds of Euro 2024, and they managed to get that victory, despite Hungary's bold approach.

Germany opened the scoring after 22 minutes, as Jamal Musiala was played in by Ilkay Gundogan after some chaotic Hungarian defending, and finished calmly.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was perhaps busier than he might have expected, having to react to deny Dominik Szoboszlai from a free-kick, and Hungary thought they had a late equaliser in the first-half, only for Roland Sallai's goal to be ruled out by VAR.

Despite a spirited performance in the opening stages of the second half, Germany put the game to bed in the 67th minute, as Ilkay Gundogan finished a brilliant passing move to rubber-stamp their passage into the last-16.

Joshua Kimmich did have to clear off the line late on as Hungary looked for a way back into the game, but they were unable to break down the host nation.

GOAL rates Germany's players from MHPArena...