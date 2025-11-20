Germany FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Germany’s 2026 World Cup kits mark the end of an era. Adidas delivers a design rooted deeply in the country’s storied football history, while ushering in a swan song before a major supplier switch.

The home shirt channels the spirit of past triumphs, with repeating diamonds and chevron motifs inspired by Germany’s iconic tournament-winning kits. Alongside a rumoured bold away option, these kits blend nostalgia, high performance and national pride.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know: the designs, release timing, and how much they’ll cost below.

SHOP: Germany FIFA World Cup 26 kits